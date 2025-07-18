Emirates boosts services to Dublin with third daily flight

DUBAI, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) – In a significant enhancement to its Irish operations, Emirates is set to operate a third daily service to Dublin this winter starting from 26 October 2025. The airline will offer customers more travel choices to Dubai and beyond, as well as increased cargo capacity to/from Dublin.

The added service will also provide travellers with enhanced connectivity to popular destinations across Emirates’ network including Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok.

Last month, the airline officially introduced its newly retrofitted Boeing 777 on the Dubai to Dublin route, offering Irish passengers an upgraded experience with its four-class configuration, featuring its award-winning Premium Economy cabin and latest Business Class experience. The airline has also announced it will deploy its second refurbished Boeing 777 to Dublin starting from 16 October.