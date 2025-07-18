ADJD showcases rehabilitation initiatives, inspiring stories of inmates on World Inmate Day

ABU DHABI, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) organised a celebratory event on the occasion of World Inmate Day, in line with its ongoing efforts to promote the concept of restorative justice and highlight pioneering initiatives for the rehabilitation of inmates and their reintegration into society. The event was attended by several strategic partners and entities supporting rehabilitation programs.

On this occasion, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, emphasised that celebrating World Inmate Day reflects the Department's commitment to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which aims to enhance the role of correctional facilities as platforms for personal development.

He pointed out the Department’s focus on implementing comprehensive rehabilitation programs that address psychological, social, and vocational aspects, contributing to character building and enabling inmates to follow a positive path after completing their sentences.

The official celebration at the Department’s headquarters began with a documentary film showcasing real-life experiences of several inmates, highlighting their journeys within correctional centres and the success stories made possible by the integrated rehabilitation programs, reflecting the impact these initiatives have had on rebuilding inmates’ personalities and motivating positive change.

The event also featured a presentation of initiatives and projects launched since the beginning of 2025 in partnership with the Authority of Social Contributions – Ma’an and Hayat Post-Care Association. Key initiatives included the Digital Creative Studio, which provides training in advanced graphic design and video editing, as well as the support of a Fine Arts Centre and programming training courses aimed at equipping inmates with modern digital skills.

Rehabilitation programmes also included the implementation of a Quran Memorization Program that benefited over 500 male and female inmates, in addition to the launch of the "Travel Bag" project, which provides inmates with essential supplies to help them begin their new lives upon release.

The event further highlighted the contributions of the "Faraj Fund", which provided AED 1.2 million in financial aid to secure the release of financially distressed inmates in the first half of the year. Moreover, Higher Colleges of Technology initiatives provided job-market training benefiting 70 inmates, while the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat organised religious lectures and Quran competitions for more than 600 inmates.

Prior to the main celebration, internal activities were held at Al Wathba and Al Ain correctional centres, including artistic and theatrical performances, cultural competitions, the honouring of graduates from the job readiness program, and academically outstanding inmates. The program also featured creative contributions and success stories from inmates, illustrating the positive transformation achieved through rehabilitation efforts.

At the conclusion of the event, the Judicial Department honoured several partners and institutions supporting rehabilitation projects, including: the General Directorate of Penal and Correctional Institutions at the Ministry of Interior, the Authority of Social Contributions – Ma’an, Hayat Post-Care Association, Faraj Fund, Higher Colleges of Technology, the National Rehabilitation Center, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, and the Emirates Red Crescent.

The honoured entities expressed their pride in their constructive partnership with Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and affirmed their commitment to continuing joint efforts to develop impactful programs that make a real difference in the lives of inmates and open new horizons for a stable future.