Landslide kills one in South Korea

SEOUL, 19th July, 2025 (WAM) – A powerful landslide triggered by relentless rains buried homes in Sancheong county, South Korea, leaving at least one person dead and three others missing, according to the national fire agency.

Officials said the landslide struck a small village in the southern county, destroying two houses and prompting an urgent evacuation order to all 34,000 residents in the area.

"At least three people have been reported missing and we have recovered one body," an official at Sancheong county fire station told AFP.