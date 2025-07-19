China: Guangdong, Hainan brace for severe Typhoon Wipha tonight

HAIKOU, China, 19th July, 2025 (WAM) - Typhoon Wipha, the sixth typhoon of the year, is intensifying as it moves toward southern China and is expected to make landfall as a powerful typhoon between Guangdong and Hainan provinces, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

The centre issued a yellow typhoon alert, the third most severe warning in its four-tier typhoon warning system, at 10 am on Saturday, forecasting that Wipha will move west-northwest at 20 to 25 kilometers per hour and strengthen before hitting the coast between Shenzhen in Guangdong and Wenchang in Hainan by late Sunday. Landfall winds could reach 33 to 42 meters per second, classifying it as a typhoon or severe typhoon.

According to china daily. report, Haikou's Meilan International Airport cancelled three flights by midday Saturday but maintained normal operations for most of its 515 scheduled flights.

Maritime authorities announced the suspension of ferry services from Haikou's three ports starting at 9:30 pm on Saturday, while some cross-Strait trains were cancelled for Sunday and Tuesday, with all services halted Monday.

Associated heavy rain is expected to drench many areas in Hainan from Saturday night through Tuesday, raising flood risks for rice crops. Local agricultural officials urge farmers to drain fields promptly to minimize damage.