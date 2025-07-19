Emirati female riders earn FEI para dressage classification

ABU DHABI, 19th July, 2025 (WAM) – Two UAE's female riders Wafaa Al Dahmani and Fatima Al Balushi have obtained the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) status as part of the Amiri Stables equestrian programme in Abu Dhabi to enhance the performance of people of determination in dressage, in preparation for participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games.

The two riders underwent official para-equestrian classification evaluation by the FEI last June at Wellington Riding in the United Kingdom. As a result, Al Dahmani was classified in Grade II, and Al Balushi in Grade III.

The Amiri Stables confirmed that both riders have completed all requirements for official classification by the FEI, placing them on the right path toward qualifying for the next Paralympic Games. This comes after their participation in the training programme launched earlier this year in Abu Dhabi.

The programme included horse riding lessons, theoretical sessions, simulator training, as well as sessions for physical therapy and sports mental health. These were delivered by specialised experts in physiotherapy, sports psychology, and nutrition.

Al Dahmani, 31, stated that she and her teammate Al Balushi had recently participated in daily training in the UK, attended the international para-dressage championship, and engaged with athletes from the British team, which has won several gold medals.