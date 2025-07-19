UAEBBY's shadow theatre, story art bring classics to life for children

SHARJAH, 19th July, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) is running a series of interactive events for children and young adults throughout July. Organised in collaboration with House of Wisdom in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi Children’s Library, the summer programme is part of the ongoing “Read. Dream. Create.” campaign. It aims to nurture storytelling skills, encourage creative thinking and self-expression, and offer a joyful, value-driven educational experience inspired by the power of stories.

A key highlight of the programme is a weekly shadow theatre series hosted under the title Kalila wa Dimna Summer Camp, held every Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at House of Wisdom. These storytelling sessions introduce children aged 8 to 12 to selected tales from the classic Kalila wa Dimna, presented through shadow puppetry and live narration. Designed to spark curiosity and convey values such as wisdom, courage, and cooperation, the performances invite children to reflect and engage directly with the stories.

Emirati and Arab storytellers including Mohammed Dashti and Samia Ayish lead the sessions, each presenting a new tale every week. Children are encouraged to take part in retelling and reconstructing the narratives in their own way, promoting active learning through creativity and imagination.

The book Kalila wa Dimna is a cornerstone of classical world literature, known for its enduring wisdom told through animal fables. Translated into dozens of languages and deeply rooted in Arab cultural heritage since the 8th century, its symbolic tales deliver life lessons in a simple, impactful style. The stories remain a valuable educational reference for promoting moral thinking and ethical decision-making among young readers.

In Abu Dhabi, the board marked World Youth Skills Day with an art workshop titled A Ship Towards Dreams, held at the Abu Dhabi Children’s Library. Led by Fatima Al Ameri, the session invited children aged 6 to 14 to design symbolic ships that reflect their dreams, personal values, and aspirations. Through guided artistic exploration, participants were encouraged to visualise their goals in a creative, supportive setting.

These initiatives are part of the board’s broader commitment to creating safe, enriching learning environments where children can explore their identities, imagine freely, and develop important life skills. By combining literature with hands-on artistic tools, the programme reconnects young audiences with the values of storytelling, wisdom, and creativity in a way that is both fun and transformative.



