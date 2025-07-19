At least 1,000 camels compete in Sharjah 1,500 metre race

SHARJAH, 19th July, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Al Dhaid Camel Race Track hosted the Fatameen race for locally bred camels on Saturday, 19 July 2025. The event was organised and supervised by the Sharjah Camel Racing Club.

A total of 1,000 young camels bred by members of local tribes competed across 18 heats, including eight for female participants from Al Dhaid, six in the open category, and four in the Saoub class. The race covered a distance of 1,500 metres.

The event highlighted the growing enthusiasm for camel racing in Sharjah and the continued support of traditional heritage sports.



