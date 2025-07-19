DRC, M23 rebels sign ceasefire deal

DOHA, 19th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda-backed armed group M23 signed a ceasefire deal on Saturday, July 19, to end fighting that has devastated the country's mineral-rich but conflict-torn east.

The truce was agreed in a declaration of principles signed by the two sides after three months of talks in the Qatari capital, Doha, which follows a separate Congolese-Rwandan peace deal signed in Washington last month, according to AP.

Under the deal, the warring parties agreed to open negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement. The deal, which the two sides said aligns with the Washington agreement, also includes a roadmap for restoring state authority in eastern DRC. "The Parties commit to uphold their commitment to a permanent ceasefire," including refraining from "hate propaganda" and "any attempt to seize by force new positions," said the agreement.

The deal said the two sides had agreed to implement its terms by July 29 at the latest, and to start direct negotiations toward a permanent agreement by August 8.

Backed by neighboring Rwanda, the M23 is the most prominent of more than 100 armed groups fighting for control in Congo's mineral-rich east. With 7 million people displaced in Congo, the UN has called the conflict in eastern Congo “one of the most protracted, complex, serious humanitarian crises on Earth.”

It was not immediately clear what the specific terms of a final peace agreement would be and what concessions would be made. M23 had been pushing for the release of its members held by Congo's army, many of them facing the death sentence. Congo had requested the withdrawal of the rebels from seized territories.