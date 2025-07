TEHRAN, 19th July, 2025 (WAM) – At least 21 people were killed and nearly 29 injured when a coach overturned in southern Iran on Saturday, state media reported.

The accident occurred near Kavar, a town about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from the capital, Tehran.

The official Iranian news agency quoted Masoud Abed, head of the emergency organiSation in Fars province, as saying that 11 ambulances were dispatched to the scene.