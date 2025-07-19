Emirates Mobile Heart Clinics launch campaign for early detection of cardiovascular diseases in Pakistan

SINDH, Pakistan, 19th July, 2025 (WAM) – Celebrating the Union Pledge Day, the Emirates Mobile Heart Clinics have launched a campaign for the early detection of cardiovascular diseases in rural Pakistani villages. The initiative aims to deliver top-quality diagnostic, therapeutic, and preventive services for the elderly, women, and children. It is conducted under the supervision of Emirati and Pakistani doctors affiliated with the UAE’s Young Humanitarian Leaders Programme, and continues the UAE’s broader humanitarian efforts worldwide.

The mobile clinics operate within an integrated field system led by specialised medical teams that include cardiologists, pediatricians, family medicine doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and lab technicians. All medical consultations and medications are provided free of charge.

This project continues a 25-year journey of Emirati voluntary medical work in Pakistan, within the framework of the UAE-Pakistan Field Clinics. More than one million patients have benefited from these services, which are jointly supervised by Emirati and Pakistani medical teams.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between Zayed Giving Initiative, Sharjah Charity House, UAE Community Mobile Clinics, and the UAE Young Humanitarian Leaders Programme. It represents an innovative model of cooperation among governmental, private, and non-profit sectors in community medical services.

Dr. Adel Al Shamry, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, stated that the intensification of mobile clinic operations aligns with the "Year of Community" and aims to attract and train medical personnel to enable them to serve underprivileged communities.

Sultan Al Khayyal, Secretary-General of Sharjah Charity House, said that the 2025 plan will reach over 20 Pakistani villages under a sustainable operational strategy.

Al Juri Al Ajmi, Director of the UAE Young Humanitarian Leaders Programme, stated that efforts are underway to expand the geographical coverage of the clinics and field hospital to reach the widest possible number of villages, in collaboration with local partners.

Residents of the Pakistani villages expressed their gratitude for the UAE’s efforts in providing free healthcare services. They praised the high quality of care that helped alleviate their suffering, and affirmed that the initiative embodies the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who always extended a helping hand to those in need.

