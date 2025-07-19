Hamdan bin Zayed visits 21st Liwa Date Festival

ABU DHABI,19th July, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), today visited the 21st Liwa Date Festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and underway in Al Dhafra Region until 27 July 2025.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the festival affirms the UAE leadership’s commitment to preserving national heritage and supporting related sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed highlighted the continued support of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, toward efforts that safeguard Emirati culture and promote agricultural sustainability.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed praised the festival’s role in showcasing the cultural and agricultural significance of the palm tree as a symbol of national identity and in supporting local communities in Abu Dhabi, in line with the aspirations of the UAE Year of Community.

H.H. underscored the festival’s importance in empowering the local community, supporting farmers, and encouraging the cultivation of palm trees as a pillar of food security, and a key component of the UAE’s heritage. He also commended the active participation of government and private entities, producers, manufacturers, and traditional craftswomen, highlighting Emirati traditions and promoting palm-related products.

He toured the festival pavilions, reviewed entries in various competitions, met with judging committees for both the date and fruit competitions, and visited sections featuring heritage crafts, palm saplings, agricultural tools, a fresh dates market, the traditional souq, and displays from government and private sector organisations.

H.H. was accompanied during the visit by Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region; Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Acting Director General of the Authority; Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Festivals and Events Sector at the authority; and a number of officials

