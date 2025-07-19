Arab Parliament condemns Israeli escalation, attacks on places of worship

CAIRO, 19th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned the dangerous escalation by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi described the ongoing blockade, starvation, and targeting of civilians—particularly women, children and families—as a fully fledged crime committed in plain view of the world.

He stated, “What is happening in Gaza, from deliberate starvation to deadly siege, leaving children, women and families to die from hunger or by bullets, is a crime the global conscience can no longer bear. The silence of the international community reflects a complete abandonment of its moral, legal and humanitarian responsibilities.”

Al Yamahi also warned against the Israeli occupation’s illegal decision to transfer the administration and supervision of the Ibrahimi Mosque from the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs to what is known as the “Jewish Religious Council.” He condemned the move as a blatant violation of international resolutions, including those issued by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

He stressed the danger of such illegal actions, which form part of a wider plan by the occupation to alter the historical, legal and religious status of Islamic holy sites in the occupied Palestinian territory and impose a fabricated Israeli sovereignty over them. He reaffirmed that all such decisions and actions are illegal and void under international law.

Al Yamahi also denounced the Israeli military’s continued targeting of places of worship in Gaza, including mosques and churches, the most recent being the Latin Patriarchate church, which was sheltering around 600 Palestinians, including children and persons with disabilities. He described the attack as a war crime and held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for these heinous acts.

He called on the international community to take immediate and effective action to stop the aggression, ensure the urgent and sustainable entry of humanitarian aid, and hold the leaders of the Israeli occupation accountable as war criminals.

Al Yamahi stressed that these crimes will not be forgotten or go unpunished. He called for urgent Arab, Islamic and international action—political and legal—to break the silence, stop the massacres, impose immediate sanctions on the occupying power, and prevent further crimes against humanity. He reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s unwavering support for the resilience of the Palestinian people.

He concluded by stating that these violations will never be erased or expire with time, and that the Arab Parliament will continue its efforts at all levels to support the Palestinian people in achieving their full rights, foremost among them the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.