Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli attack on Holy Family Church in Gaza

ABU DHABI, 19th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, unequivocally condemned the Israeli occupation’s attack on the Holy Family Church in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

The Council firmly rejected such attacks, which represent a flagrant violation of international laws, conventions, and norms prohibiting assaults on places of worship and the targeting of innocent civilians.

It warned of the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to the ongoing aggression against the besieged territory and the obstruction of humanitarian and relief aid.

The Muslim Council of Elders renewed its call to the international community to uphold its responsibility to protect religious sanctities and civilian institutions, urgently work to end the aggression in the Gaza Strip, and affirm the Palestinian people’s legitimate right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.