UAE welcomes Declaration of Principles between DR Congo, Congo River Alliance, commends Qatar’s mediation efforts

ABU DHABI, 19th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the signing of the Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Congo River Alliance – March 23 Movement, which took place in Doha.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, commended the efforts of the State of Qatar in facilitating the dialogue that led to the declaration, which marks a significant step toward national reconciliation and the promotion of stability in eastern DRC.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s support for all regional and international efforts aimed at resolving conflicts through peaceful means and strengthening the foundations of security and stability across the African continent and globally.