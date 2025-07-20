8th AFC Medical Conference to focus on sports medicine, artificial intelligence

KUALA LUMPUR, 20th July, 2025 (WAM) – More than 700 medical professionals will convene in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as the AFC Medical Conference returns to the home of Asian football on Wednesday.

Taking place from July 21 to 25, the Conference, themed “Medicine and Science – Navigating Through Changing Times,” will see leading global experts share and exchange medical sports and science advancements with more than 700 delegates, who can expect an in-depth exploration of emerging trends that include artificial intelligence, genomics, and women’s football.

The first two days will feature pre-conference workshops and seminars as a precursor to the main event, which will serve as a premier platform for strategic collaboration aimed at advancing sports medicine in Asia. The two-day pre-conference programme centres around topics such as football emergency medicine, sports physiotherapy, anti-doping procedures, and hands-on musculoskeletal ultrasound.

Launched in 1995, the 8th AFC Medical Conference will mark 30 years since its inaugural edition in Tokyo, celebrating three decades of progress in football medicine on the Continent.

In his welcome message, AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said: “The AFC believes that education is the cornerstone of realising our bold ambitions of being a leading Confederation and the AFC Medical Conference embodies our dedication to providing the latest knowledge and innovative practices to those who serve at the forefront of sports medicine.

“I have no doubt this edition in Kuala Lumpur will prove to be the perfect platform for medical professionals from across Asia to share insights and expertise that will inspire growth and chart our continued progress in the years to come.

Additionally, in line with previous editions, the conference will also host the prestigious AFC Medical Awards, in recognition of medical professionals for their outstanding contributions to football medicine in Asia.

