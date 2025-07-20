UAE, USA sign Joint Statement of Intent to accelerate patent grant procedures

GENEVA, 20th July, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates and the United States of America signed a Joint Statement of Intent aimed at launching a bilateral cooperation programme to accelerate patent granting procedures in the UAE. This took place on the sidelines of the 66th Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in Geneva.

According to the joint statement, signed by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the programme provides collaborative mechanisms to recognise positive examination results issued by the USPTO for corresponding Emirati patent applications. This will be implemented in accordance with applicable national laws.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, emphasised that this cooperation reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of its intellectual property ecosystem by adopting international best practices. In particular, the focus is on industrial property rights and the development of patent registration procedures that meet the aspirations of innovators and provide flexible and efficient services that support an innovation-driven and entrepreneurial environment. This effort reinforces the country’s position as a regional hub for intellectual property rights protection.

He also highlighted that the partnership with the US side represents a new push to accelerate patent issuance by strengthening international cooperation and adopting advanced operational models. These measures aim to ensure faster and more efficient protection for inventors and entrepreneurs, thereby creating an encouraging environment for innovation and investment in knowledge- and technology-based sectors, and enhancing the UAE’s readiness for a creativity-driven economic future.

This cooperation is part of the Ministry's broader efforts to develop the industrial property system, streamline procedures, and offer high-quality, flexible services to innovators in support of the country’s business environment.