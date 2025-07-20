Over 270,000 people relocated across Guangdong for Typhoon Wipha

GUANGDONG , 20th July, 2025 (WAM) - Over 270,000 people have been relocated across south China's Guangdong Province as Typhoon Wipha, the sixth typhoon of the year, approaches.

According to China Central Television (CCTV) report, More than 500 fishing boats have returned to port for shelter, and 52 coastal scenic areas have been closed.

As of 08:00 Sunday, the Guangdong Provincial Flood Control, Drought Relief and Wind Prevention Command Headquarters maintained a Level II emergency response for Typhoon Wipha, which is expected to make landfall along the coast Sunday afternoon or evening.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

At Xitou Fishing Port in Yangxi County, Yangjiang City, fishermen are checking ropes and reinforcing moorings. Currently, the South China Sea is in the seasonal fishing ban period, and most fishing boats in the port are already docked. To mitigate the potential impact of the typhoon's winds and waves, fishermen are adjusting the boats to the best sheltered positions and securing the ropes.

In Jiangmen City, nearly 200 residents from hazardous areas have been relocated to a gym-converted emergency shelter. Staff members are distributing bottled water, instant porridge and noodles, and other essential supplies to those affected.

"The ground has already been marked, so after we arrive, we can quickly find our area. There are also volunteers who actively contact us and guide us to register one by one," said Liu, a relocated resident.

"The government has provided us with beds, blankets, and other supplies, and it makes us feel very secure," said Ning, another relocated resident.