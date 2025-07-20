Tawazun to lead UAE Pavilion at IDEF 2025 in Türkiye

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2025 (WAM) – — The United Arab Emirates is set to take part with a fully integrated national pavilion at the 17th edition of the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), to be held in Istanbul, Türkiye, from 22 to 27 July 2025.This participation embodies the UAE’s sovereign vision to develop a cutting-edge national defence sector, led by specialist institutions with the expertise to advance industrial capability.

The national pavilion will be overseen by Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun), in line with its central role in supporting local defence industries and enhancing their global competitiveness.

The UAE Pavilion will host a number of leading national companies operating in the defence and technology sectors, including EDGE Group, Calidus, and Capital Events — the latter showcasing ongoing preparations for the 2027 editions of the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions.

Also taking a central role is Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP), which will highlight its strategic expansion plans aimed at developing an advanced and enabling industrial ecosystem. TIP will also present its capabilities as a national platform for attracting defence-related industrial investment and high-tech manufacturers, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading industrial hub in the region.

Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Sector Chief of Defence and Security Industry Affairs at Tawazun, stated: “Our participation in IDEF 2025 is a continuation of our strategy to build strategic industrial partnerships and strengthen channels of cooperation with key regional and international defence markets. Türkiye is a vital partner in our shared drive for innovation and the development of modern, effective defence systems.”

“With the support of the UAE’s wise leadership, Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement continues to advance national defence industries, enhancing their global competitiveness through access to cutting-edge technologies, the expansion of strategic partnerships, and investment in qualified Emirati talent.” he added.

Al Romaithi noted that this participation forms part of the Council’s recently launched 2025–2028 strategic plan, which aims to develop a fully integrated defence industrial enablement, advanced technology adoption, and the attraction and development of national talent. The plan also seeks to deepen international cooperation, support economic diversification, and cement the UAE’s status as a global hub for defence and security industries.

The UAE’s participation in this prominent international event — ranked as the world’s fourth-largest defence exhibition by number of exhibitors — reflects the nation’s ambition to cement its leadership in defence innovation, sovereign technology, and a knowledge- and sustainability-driven economy.

