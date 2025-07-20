SEWA provides Al Muhtadi neighborhood with utilities

SHARJAH, 20th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) is executing the electricity and water distribution networks for Al-Muhtadi residential complex in the third phase of the Wadi Al-Helo area.

This initiative reflects the authority's commitment to providing high-quality services across the emirate.

Engineer Youssef Al-Hamadi, Director of Khorfakkan at the Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority, explained that the project aims to strengthen the electrical infrastructure in Al-Muhtadi, ensuring sustainable electrical services that meet the needs of residents and future projects. The project adheres to the highest standards of quality and safety.

The initiative includes the establishment of an 11 kV electricity distribution station, installation of five electrical distribution boxes, and the extension of medium-voltage cables spanning one kilometer and low-voltage cables extending 1,920 metres. The project is expected to be completed next month, with a total cost of AED1,100,000.

Additionally, the water network for the new Al-Muhtadi residential complex in Wadi Al-Helo is being constructed to the highest specifications, utilising GRE pipes, which are among the best types available, with a cost of AED232,154.