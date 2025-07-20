Egypt's Interior ministry foils terror plot by 'Hasm' group

CAIRO, 20th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Egyptian Ministry of Interior has successfully thwarted a terror plot planned by the "Hasm" terrorist organisation.

According to the Middle East News Agency (MENA), the national security sector, in coordination with other security bodies, managed to identify the key operatives behind the plot.

The security bodies had received a tip-off regarding the involvement of leaders of "Hasm”, the armed wing of the Muslim Brotherhood movement, in an attempt to reactivate the group’s operations.

The plot involves carrying out terror attacks targeting security and economic facilities.

