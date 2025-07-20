SEC workshop to streamline case referrals

SHARJAH, 20th July 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the Sharjah Programme to Improve Customer Experience, the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Sharjah (SEC), through its Government Development Department, organised a workshop titled “Designing and Developing Case Referral Procedures between Government Entities.”

The event brought together heads and directors from various Sharjah government departments to enhance internal procedures and establish a unified system for managing and referring social cases.

The aim was to ensure seamless coordination and swift, accurate responses between entities by enabling direct integration and complementarity of roles.

The workshop is part of a series organised under the "Sharjah Programme to Improve Customer Experience," which seeks to develop government services across all entities.

The initiative focuses on simplifying procedures and delivering efficient, user-friendly services to improve the overall quality of life in the emirate.

The two-week workshop saw participation from nine government bodies, including the Sharjah Social Services Department, the Judiciary Department (Family Reform Centre), Sharjah Police General Command, Districts Affairs Department, Housing Department, Human Resources Department, Sharjah Digital Office, Family Development Administration, and Sharjah Charity Association.

More than 30 government employees took part.