IMMAF Youth World Championships kick off tomorrow in Al Ain

AL AIN, 20th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The sixth edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championships is set to begin on Monday at Al Ain for the very first time.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the event will run from 21st to 27th July at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

More than 1,000 male and female athletes from over 60 countries will compete in what is shaping up to be the biggest edition in the championships’ history. Participants will compete across four age divisions: Youth D (10–11 years), Youth C (12–13 years), Youth B (14–15 years), and Youth A (16–17 years).

The UAE National Team enters the competition with 57 athletes, following a training camp in Phuket, Thailand as part of their final preparations. The team is aiming for a strong showing and hopes to build on last year’s success, where they finished fourth overall and secured 12 medals.

Mohammed Al Hosani, a member of the MMA Committee, UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mix Martial Arts Federation, said that hosting the championship in Al Ain for the first time with a record number of participants reflects the UAE’s growing stature on the global combat sports map. He described the event as a sporting and cultural platform that promotes cross-cultural understanding and empowers youth.

“The championship serves as a launchpad for future champions and a bridge to connect nations through sports. A series of tailored experiences have also been designed for the athletes and delegations, offering them a well-rounded Emirati experience that blends hospitality, entertainment, and cultural exchange.

“The UAE National Team is approaching the championship with high spirits and a strong sense of determination. We have all the confidence in athletes' capabilities to deliver a powerful performance that highlights the progress of MMA in the country,” Al Hosani added.