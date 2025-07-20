Calidus showcases advanced defence technologies at IDEF 2025

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Calidus Holding Group, a UAE-based defence company, is participating in the 17th edition of the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), held at the Istanbul Expo Center in Türkiye from 22nd to 27th July.

The company is exhibiting under the UAE National Pavilion, which is organised and overseen by the Tawazun Council for Defence and Security Empowerment.

Calidus’ participation at IDEF 2025 is its largest and most diverse to date, featuring more than 15 advanced products and technologies displayed on a dedicated platform under the UAE National Pavilion.

The Group aims through its participation to showcase its capabilities in the defence industry and represent national products on international platforms, reflecting the progress and development of the UAE’s defence sector, which now rivals global counterparts.

Among the key highlights at the exhibition are the MATV armoured combat support vehicle with the Al Heda missile launch platform, six different models of the Al Heda missile system, a scaled model of the CLS military vehicle manufacturing line, a cockpit simulator for the B-250 aircraft, as well as scaled models of the B-250 light attack aircraft and the B-250T advanced trainer. Calidus is also showcasing its solutions in subcomponent manufacturing.

The company is also highlighting its capabilities in electro-optical (EO) systems, including infrared technologies. These systems are a critical element in modern defence applications, enabling highly accurate detection and tracking across various environments, including low-visibility conditions. The systems combine thermal imaging, optical sensing, and laser rangefinding to deliver advanced situational awareness that enhances operational effectiveness and targeting accuracy.

As part of its upcoming showcase, Calidus will present a specialised model of its locally produced military chassis, designed for armoured tactical vehicles. This structure is engineered for high durability and can withstand heavy loads and harsh operating conditions, with configurable options to support combat support needs including armour systems, weapon integration, and mine resistance.

Dr. Khalifa Murad Al Blooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group, said the Group’s participation under the UAE National Pavilion is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance defence industrial collaboration, share expertise, and build partnerships with global companies and institutions. It is also an opportunity to present technological capabilities that reflect the progress of the UAE’s defence industry and strengthen its international presence.

He added, “Through this participation, we aim to amplify the UAE’s visibility via Calidus’ advanced defence products, explore promising opportunities through direct engagements with leaders and industry representatives, and present our innovative, proudly homegrown solutions designed to meet national needs and expand into global markets. We also seek to reinforce local supply chains to support strategic autonomy and self-reliance in this vital sector.”

He explained that Calidus focuses through its exhibition and conference participation on technology transfer to keep pace with global advancements, showcasing national defence products driven by innovation, AI integration, and regional and international expansion—strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub in the defence manufacturing sector.

He reaffirmed that Calidus’ extensive participation at the exhibition reflects its commitment to offering integrated defence solutions and UAE-made innovations that support the vision of building a sustainable defence industry. These efforts are backed by ambitious plans to launch next-generation systems powered by artificial intelligence, all designed, developed, and assembled in the company’s facilities by Emirati professionals.