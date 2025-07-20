UAE Team Emirates extends lead at end of stage 14 of Tour de France

LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogačar extended his overall lead in the Tour de France after finishing second on stage 14 from Pau to Luchon-Superbagnères.

The 182.6 km route featured a series of iconic climbs including the Tourmalet, Col d’Aspin and Col de Peyresourde, before ending in a summit finish.

A large breakaway led for most of the stage after distancing the peloton on the Tourmalet, but a steady tempo set by the yellow jersey group, driven by UAE Team Emirates-XRG, helped keep the gap in check. The breakaway reduced gradually over the climbs, leaving only Thymen Arensman of Ineos Grenadiers at the front.

Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard again emerged as the dominant duo in the final stretch, distancing the rest of the field. Arensman took the stage win, while Pogačar crossed the line 1 minute and 8 seconds behind, followed by Vingegaard four seconds later.

Pogačar now leads the general classification by 4 minutes and 13 seconds.

He said, Arensman did an impressive ride and was the strongest of a very strong breakaway. We managed well without making mistakes.

Commenting on the challenging conditions, he added, After 2.5 hours of hard riding to the Tourmalet, we expected some recovery on the descent, but there was thick fog and slippery roads. Visibility was just 20 metres ahead, so we rode conservatively.