Ministry of Sports organises second ‘UX Lab’ of 2025 to improve licensing services

ABU DHABI, 20th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Sports has held its second User Experience Lab (UX Lab) of 2025 to enhance the customer journey for private sector sports entities when accessing key licensing services, including issuance, renewal, activity additions and data updates.

The initiative aligns with the sports sector’s digital transformation strategy and supports the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme by streamlining procedures and boosting service quality.

The lab highlighted challenges faced by private sports organisations during licence applications and simulated the complete digital customer journey, analysing steps and procedures with direct user feedback.

Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, attended the lab alongside teams from the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and the Ministry’s Customer Happiness Office. At the end of the session, he honoured attendees representing private sector partners.

Mohammed Nasser Amer, Manager of the Ministry’s Customer Happiness Office, said the UX Lab ensures users participate in evaluating and redesigning services. He noted, “Improving customer experience is not just about simplifying the process but about creating an integrated journey that reflects customer aspirations.”

He added, “By analysing real-life journeys and listening to users, we aim to transform challenges into opportunities that enhance service quality and support the UAE’s broader sports investment ecosystem.”

The event featured interactive sessions with five private sector sports organisations, each demonstrating the full licensing process. Attendees proposed improvements to reduce steps and processing times while enhancing administrative integration.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to transparent, user-friendly sports services and to supporting the private sports sector as a vital part of the UAE’s development strategy.