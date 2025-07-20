Third Shusha Global Media Forum begins in Azerbaijan with WAM's participation

SHUSHA, 20th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum began today in the city of Shusha, Republic of Azerbaijan, with the participation of Emirates News Agency (WAM) alongside a select group of international media organisations.

Held under the theme, “Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI", the forum brings together global media voices to exchange insights and perspectives.

The opening of the forum coincides with the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijani media.

In his opening remarks, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, highlighted the significance of Shusha as the cultural cradle of Azerbaijan and a centre of national memory and inspiration.

He noted that the city has produced generations of publishers, writers and intellectuals who have contributed to the country's cultural and scientific heritage.

Hajiyev added that the invitation extended to media representatives from around the world aims to facilitate the exchange of innovative ideas and perspectives on the future of media and intelligent technologies.

Following the opening ceremony, the forum continued with a panel discussion titled “Innovative Approaches: Media Literacy in the Digital Age” The agenda also included participant visits to Aghdam district and Lachin city.

Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) hosted a closed session titled “AZERTAC at 105: The Past, Present, and Future,” which brought together several participating news agencies. The discussion focused on the integration of artificial intelligence in news agency operations.

The forum continues until 21st July with around 140 participants from 52 countries, including representatives from more than 30 news agencies, seven international organisations, approximately 80 media institutions, experts, officials and members of the Azerbaijani media sector.