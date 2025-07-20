Saudi Arabia signs agreements for green hydrogen, power exports to Europe

RIYADH, 20th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power signed today in Riyadh agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with several international partners, aimed at creating a green hydrogen and renewable energy export value chain between Saudi Arabia and Europe.

The signing of these agreements and MoUs comes as part of the Kingdom’s pioneering role in enhancing global logistics connectivity and its leadership in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project, driven by its strategic geographical location that connects East and West.

The agreements and MoUs were signed during the Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen Export Workshop, led by ACWA Power under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy. The event brought together high-level government representatives from Saudi Arabia, Greece, France, and Germany, alongside executives from global specialised companies and leading national institutions.

The workshop showcased the Kingdom’s progress in diversifying its energy mix and promoting regional and international integration in clean energy—reinforcing its position as a reliable global supplier of energy and a key leader in the economic corridor connecting East and West.

Moreover, a joint development agreement was concluded for collaboration on the first phase of the Yanbu Green Hydrogen Hub, which is planned to be ready for commercial operations by 2030.