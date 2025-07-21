Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Prince Alwaleed bin Khalid

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Prince Alwaleed bin Khalid bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the Emirates also dispatched messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

