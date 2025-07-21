Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes Chile

SANTIAGO, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck Chile's San Antonio province on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was 47 kilometres from Colchane area, at a depth of 121.1 km kilometres, the USGS said.

No casualties or material damage were reported.

Chile is highly prone to earthquakes due to its location along the Ring of Fire. In 2010, a devastating 8.8-magnitude earthquake, followed by a tsunami, struck central and southern Chile, killing around 500 people.