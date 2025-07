MANILA, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Philippines suspended work in government offices and classes at all levels in the capital and nearby provinces due to heavy monsoon rains, Bloomberg reported.

The suspension will take effect at 1:00 pm local time, according to a memorandum from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s office.

Suspension of work for private companies is left to the discretion of the firms, according to the memorandum.