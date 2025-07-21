Korea records 19% rise in ELS issuance in H1

SEOUL, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's issuance of equity-linked securities (ELS) jumped 19 percent from a year earlier in the first six months of the year, data showed Monday.

The total value of ELS products issued in the January-June period came to 21.7 trillion won (US$15.6 billion), compared to 18.3 trillion won issued over the same period last year, Yonhap News Agency quoted data from the Korea Securities Depository as saying.

Equity-linked securities are hybrid debt securities whose return is determined by the performance of the underlying equity.