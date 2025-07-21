Dubai Charity Association donates AED1.5 million to Dubai Health programmes, initiatives

DUBAI, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Charity Association announced a donation of AED1.5 million to support Dubai Health programmes and initiatives. The donation will benefit Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), its learning and discovery arm.

Of the total amount, AED1 million has been allocated to Al Jalila Foundation’s A’awen programme, which provides financial assistance to patients in need of critical medical treatment across the UAE. The remaining AED500,000 will fund medical scholarships at MBRU, supporting the development of future healthcare professionals.

The contribution highlights Dubai Charity Association’s continued commitment to strengthening healthcare and education, sectors that play a fundamental role in community wellbeing and long-term progress.

The generous support was presented by Dubai Charity Association Executive Director Ahmed Ibrahim Al Suwaidi to Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation at Dubai Health headquarters, in the presence of Dubai Charity Association Board Vice Chairman Mostafa Karam and Board Member and Treasurer of the Association Eng. Adel Obaid Al Suwaidi.

Al Suwaidi commented, “Our collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation and MBRU reflects a commitment to sustainable development and social wellbeing. We believe in supporting institutions that drive long-term change, and we’re confident this contribution will help advance healthcare.”

Dr. Al Zarooni affirmed, “We are proud to partner with Dubai Charity Association, whose support continues to strengthen our mission. Their investment in medical care and education enables us to transform lives and contribute to building a healthcare system that delivers lasting impact.

He added that this contribution also aligns with the goals of Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to build the most efficient healthcare ecosystem.