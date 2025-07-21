Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre launches ‘Junior Cultural Guide Programme’

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has launched the 13th edition of the “Junior Cultural Guide Programme,” a key initiative under the “Al Shabab Al Banie” umbrella, which brings together the centre's youth-oriented activities and programmes aimed at empowering the younger generation.

Designed as an educational model, the programme nurtures young talent through comprehensive training modules and workshops. It encourages participants to develop a passion for conducting cultural tours from an early age, while equipping them with the knowledge and skills essential to the field.

It also introduces participants to the fundamentals and standards of cultural tour delivery and provides them with training accordingly. It also acquaints them with the centre’s messages in reviving the arts of Islamic civilisation, as a cultural legacy passed down through generations.

By fostering cultural awareness and communication skills, the centre aims to prepare a new generation of youth to serve as ambassadors of the UAE, promoting the country’s values of tolerance and fraternity on a global stage.

The centre has invited male and female school students to register for the summer training programme, which are divided into two training periods: from 14th to 24th July, and from 4th to 14th August. Each session targets two age groups - 11 to 14 and 15 to 17 - with training delivered separately for each.

The programme includes two training workshops. The first is entitled The Impactful Speaker, which introduces the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the approach of the wise leadership, presentation, speech delivery and effective communication skills, overcoming anxiety, and preparing impactful commentary.

The second workshop “The Aesthetics of the Mosque and Practical Application,” includes an introduction to 498 graduates of the programme during its previous cycles

To date, more than 498 students have graduated from the programme. The Emiratisation rate for the Cultural Tour Specialist role at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has reached 100 percent.