China's Deep Space Exploration Laboratory marks 3-year milestone

ANHUI, China, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- China’s Deep Space Exploration Laboratory has made significant contributions to scientific and technological research in the country's lunar and deep space exploration programmes over the past three years since its official launch in June 2022.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the laboratory was jointly established by the China National Space Administration, the eastern province of Anhui, and the University of Science and Technology of China. It is headquartered in Hefei, the capital of Anhui.

"This is the Hefei headquarters of our Deep Space Exploration Laboratory. The lab is a key technological supporting institution for China's major deep space exploration programs. We support the proposal, justification, and implementation of major projects in the field of aerospace, especially deep space exploration. We pursue breakthroughs in key cutting-edge core technologies in deep space exploration and spearheads basic scientific studies," said Li Hang, Board Office Director of the Deep Space Exploration Laboratory.

Since its inception, the lab has conducted extensive research to support China’s major lunar and planetary exploration missions. It is currently contributing to preparations for the upcoming Chang’e-7, Chang’e-8, Tianwen-3, and Tianwen-4 missions.