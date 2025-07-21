One in three people in Gaza go days without food, says WFP

GAZA, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Food Programme (WFP) said that Gaza’s hunger crisis has “reached new levels of desperation,” with people dying from humanitarian assistance. It warned that nearly one person in three is not eating for days.

In a press release on Sunday, the WFP said that malnutrition is surging with 90,000 women and children in urgent need of treatment.

The agency expressed deep concern over the Israeli army’s assault on civilians waiting for aid on Sunday, which resulted in the loss of countless lives. Many more suffered life-threatening injuries. These people were simply trying to access food to feed themselves and their families on the brink of starvation.

“Today’s violent incident comes despite assurances from Israeli authorities that humanitarian operational conditions would improve; including that armed forces will not be present nor engage at any stage along humanitarian convoy routes,” the WFP stressed.

It added, “We stand firmly by our principles of operating with independence, impartiality and neutrality. It is one of the many reasons why communities trust us.”

The agency stressed that only a massive scale-up in food aid distributions can stabilise this spiraling situation, calm anxieties and rebuild the trust within communities that more food is coming.

It also called for an immediate ceasefire and guaranteed safe, regular, and systematic access for humanitarian aid across all parts of Gaza.

“We urgently call on the international community and all parties to advocate for, and facilitate, the delivery of life-saving food aid to starving populations inside Gaza – safely, securely, wherever families are, and without obstruction,” the WFP stressed.