EU creates Security Action for Europe Special Group

BRUSSELS, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The European Commission has announced the establishment of the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) Special Group, created in accordance with Council Regulation (EU) 2025/1106.

The Special Group will play a central role in supporting the implementation of SAFE. Its members are nominated by the national authorities of their Member States. The members will act as Special Group Representatives (SGRs), providing expert guidance and strategic coordination to help deliver SAFE’s objectives and maximise its impact across the Union.

The establishment of the SAFE Special Group marks a key milestone in advancing collective security cooperation within the Union.

This special group’s mandate and main tasks will be to share an overview of the progress that Member States make in implementing SAFE.

As it is the first time that the Commission is issuing loans for defence products and other products for defence purposes, the special group will also address any questions that Member States might have and inform their relevant and responsible national authorities in an appropriate and timely manner.

The support also includes procedural updates, explaining templates and supporting documents, coordinating the loan amount and agreement process, and providing the necessary updates and clarifications.

The first SAFE Special Group Meeting will be held in September 2025. A minimum of two meetings per year will take place.