Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, INSEAD to enhance energy, water efficiency

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) and INSEAD, the international business school, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation in energy and water efficiency, sustainability, and behavioural change.

This partnership is set to support sustainable development and reinforce Abu Dhabi's standing as a global energy hub.

The MoU was co-signed by Eng. Mohamed Saleh Al-Hadrami, Energy and Water Efficiency Performance Director/Acting, and Zeina Sleiman, Global Director of Alumni Engagement and Learning for INSEAD, in the presence of directors from both organisations.

Eng. Ahmed Al Falasi, Energy Efficiency Sector Executive Director, commented, "This collaboration will allow us to pilot and execute scalable, qualitative initiatives that help foster a culture of resource-conscious behaviour and meet the objectives of the Abu Dhabi DSM and Energy Rationalisation Strategy 2030."

Sleiman, in turn, stated, "It is with immense pride that we sign this memorandum with the DoE. It represents a vital beginning for a partnership built on the exchange of scientific knowledge and real-world application within the areas of energy efficiency and sustainability."

The purpose of the MoU is to share knowledge and expertise, build up institutional capacity in the energy efficiency domain, study the electricity and water consumption behaviours of consumers, and roll out collaborative pilot programmes that aid in improving resource use and increasing societal awareness.

The collaboration also extends to implementing benchmarking research on energy consumption and developing data-driven strategies to support sustainable policies and practices. There will be a specific emphasis on establishing strategic alliances following the implementation of pilot projects to broaden their influential reach.

Significantly, the MoU's focus will be on the exchange of information, the execution of research, and the evaluation of pilot programme results, ensuring the utmost standards of institutional cooperation between the two parties.