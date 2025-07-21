Rashid Al Dhaheri clinches second at Formula Regional Championship

MARSEILLE, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirati racing driver Rashid Al Dhaheri delivered an outstanding performance at Circuit Paul Ricard near Marseille, South France, claiming second place in Race 2 of the Formula Regional Championship and raising the UAE flag on the international stage.

Opened in 1970, the Paul Ricard Circuit has hosted numerous prestigious motorsport events, including Formula One Grands Prix. Known for its distinctive blue and red runoff zones and long Mistral Straight, the 5.842 km track challenges drivers with a mix of high-speed sections and technical corners.

Twenty-six up-and-coming race drivers from 18 countries participated in the race weekend. Al Dhaheri was competitive from the outset during Friday’s free practice sessions. In FP1, he completed two runs, one on old tires and one on fresh tires. In FP2, he focused on race and qualifying simulations.

Unfortunately, Qualifying 1 on Saturday proved challenging as a slow puncture on the rear-left tire compromised his session, forcing him to withdraw from Race 1. Despite this setback, Al Dhaheri rebounded strongly on Sunday.

In Qualifying 2, he secured pole position in his group, missing the overall pole by a mere 0.055 seconds. Starting from P2 in Race 2, Al Dhaheri maintained his composure, demonstrating excellent tire management and racecraft to finish in second place. He also set the fastest lap of the race with a time of 1:58.862.

His podium finish and fastest lap marked the first time the UAE flag has been raised at Paul Ricard in this championship, highlighting another milestone moment in his young career.

The next round of the Formula Regional Championship will take place in two weeks at the iconic Imola Circuit near Florence, Italy, a track steeped in motorsport history.