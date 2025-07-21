HYROX attracts over 3,500 athletes from 124 nationalities in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in collaboration with HYROX and ADNEC Abu Dhabi, hosted HYROX, the world’s largest indoor fitness race and the leading fitness event in the Middle East.

The event, held on Sunday, brought together 3,506 athletes from across the globe, including 213 professional competitors. Women represented 41 percent of the participants, with the 30-35 age group being the most represented.

Athletes from 124 nationalities took part, including 340 Emiratis. The United Kingdom led the participant demographics with 24 percent, followed by the UAE with 9 percent, and both Ireland and the Philippines with 5.25 percent each.

The race consisted of eight 1km running rounds, interspersed with eight functional fitness workouts, forming a complete challenge that tested both strength and endurance. Entry was open across several categories: Individual (Men and Women), Doubles (Men, Women, Mixed), Doubles Pro, Individual Pro, Relay Teams (4 persons), and a dedicated category for People of Determination.

The event kicked off with the men's category at 7:00 am, followed by the remaining categories throughout the day, concluding with the men’s relay at 9:00 pm.

Award ceremonies began at 12:45 pm after the first race and continued until 10:45 pm after the final event. The race witnessed an impressive public turnout of over 12,000 spectators throughout the day.

Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, stated, "Hosting HYROX in Abu Dhabi underscores our ongoing commitment to promoting sports and a healthy lifestyle by attracting world-class events that blend challenge and excitement while being inclusive of all community segments. This aligns with the national initiative 'Year of the Community,' which reflects our leadership’s vision of building a cohesive and thriving society."

In turn, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, said, “Our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and HYROX reaffirms our commitment to attracting leading global events that promote the principles of a balanced and healthy lifestyle for all members of the community."

HYROX is one of the fastest-growing fitness racing events globally and has become a key fixture in Abu Dhabi's sports calendar. It blends running with functional fitness in a standardised format designed to accommodate all fitness levels.