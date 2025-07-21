Ajman DED launches ‘Our Happy Summer’ initiative

AJMAN, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED) has launched six distinctive programmes, including three specialised diplomas, as part of the Ajman Government’s summer initiative “Our Happy Summer 2025".

Targeting youth aged 13 to 21, the programmes will run throughout July and August 2025.

The summer plan includes advanced diploma courses and high-impact educational programmes, notably: "Tomorrow’s Pioneers" Diploma, which focuses on empowering youth in modern entrepreneurship and smart commerce through artificial intelligence. The "AI Leadership" Diploma provides in-depth understanding and application of AI technologies in life and work, preparing participants to lead digital transformation with innovation and effectiveness.

The "Digital Impact Makers" Diploma is aimed at equipping youth with professional and ethical skills in digital media and purposeful content creation, while enhancing AI applications in media for positive societal outcomes.

In addition, several community-focused programmes will be introduced, including "The Smart Young Consumer", which targets adolescents to raise awareness of consumer rights and smart purchasing decisions, and "Silent Imprint for People of Determination", a human-centred workshop that trains individuals with disabilities in high-level customer service skills.

"Humaid Through the Eyes of Generations" is an initiative designed to instil national values and community empowerment among emerging Emirati youth, preparing them to shape the future with their achievements and contributions.

The training approach ensures a comprehensive educational experience that blends theoretical learning, practical application and field visits.

