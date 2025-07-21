UAE unveils visual identity, theme for 28th Universal Postal Congress

DUBAI, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has launched the official logo and theme of the 28th Universal Postal Congress - Dubai 2025. The Universal Postal Union (UPU) is the United Nations specialised agency for the postal sector, and its Congress meets every four years to decide on a new UPU Strategy and set the future rules for international mail exchanges.

The congress preparations are being spearheaded by Emirates Post Group Company, the entity representing UAE membership at the UPU. The Congress will be held in Dubai from 8th to 19th September 2025, under the theme “Leading the Change, Creating the Future”.

The logo and theme were unveiled during an official reception held in Bern, Switzerland, in the presence of Dr. Hissa Abdulla Ahmed Al-Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation, Masahiko Metoki, UPU Director-General, senior officials from the UPU, representatives of UPU member countries and several prominent figures from the UAE and Switzerland.

The reception, hosted by the Organising Committee for the 28th Universal Postal Congress in collaboration with the UPU, convened UPU member countries and relevant entities to discuss future insights and ongoing event preparations. It also served as an avenue to present the organisational and logistical plans for the Congress, further reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to delivering an exceptional experience adhering to international standards.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Organising Committee for the 28th UPU, said, “The UAE being chosen as the event’s host, reflects the broader international community’s trust in our nation’s leading position in this domain, highlighting its vital role in connecting communities and economies.”

“Through this event, we seek to empower key decision-makers, enabling them to positively transform the future of the global postal and logistics sector by fostering international collaboration, embracing advanced technologies and developing flexible and sustainable business models that can keep pace with rapid digital transformation," he added.

The theme “Leading the Change, Creating the Future” reflects the pivotal role of the UPU and its member states in shaping the future of the global postal sector. It acknowledges the sector’s longstanding legacy in connecting people across borders, while highlighting its transformation through innovation, digitisation, and sustainability.

The accompanying logo features the falcon, symbolising trust, strength, and foresight, with a stylised gateway, representing openness to the future and the sector’s evolving role in global connectivity.

Together, they express a collective call to action and a dedication to modernisation, regulatory advancement, inclusive international cooperation and a renewed commitment to the multilateral principles that guide the work of the UPU as a United Nations institution.

Furthermore, the strategic dimensions and forward-looking goals of the 28th Universal Postal Congress, seamlessly align with the objectives of ‘We the UAE 2031’. This initiative aims to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for digital economy and smart services, while bolstering its presence in international organisations and events.