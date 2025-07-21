Microsoft alerts businesses, governments to server software attack

WASHINGTON, 21st July 2025 (WAM) -- Microsoft has issued an alert about "active attacks" on server software used by government agencies and businesses to share documents within organisations, and recommended security updates that customers should apply immediately.

In an alert issued on Saturday, Microsoft said the vulnerabilities apply only to SharePoint servers used within organisations. It said that SharePoint Online in Microsoft 365, which is in the cloud, was not hit by the attacks.

"We've been coordinating closely with CISA, DOD Cyber Defence Command and key cybersecurity partners globally throughout our response," a Microsoft spokesperson said, adding that the company had issued security updates and urged customers to install them immediately.