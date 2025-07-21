One killed, 50 injured as Bangladesh air force plane crashes into college campus

DHAKA, 21st July 2025 (WAM) -- One person was killed as a Bangladesh air force training aircraft crashed into a college campus in the capital city of Dhaka on Monday, a fire services official said.

The incident occurred in Dhaka's northern area of Uttara, the military's public relations department said in a statement.

More than 50 people, including children and adults, were hospitalised with burns, a doctor at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery told reporters.

The death toll is yet to be ascertained, a military spokesperson said.