Emirates Racing Authority announces 2025–2026 season schedule

ABU DHABI, 21st July 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Racing Authority (ERA) has announced the official schedule for the 2025–2026 UAE horse racing season, which is set to begin on 25th October 2025 at the Abu Dhabi Turf Club.

The upcoming season reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to developing the competitiveness of horse racing, featuring a distinguished lineup of races of both crossbred and purebred horses.

Building on the success of previous seasons, the upcoming calendar reinforces the country’s standing as a premier destination on the international horse racing circuit, bolstered by professional organisation and the strong support of the nation’s leadership.

The new season includes 64 race meetings across five major racecourses: 16 at Abu Dhabi Turf Club, 14 at Al Ain Racecourse, 11 at Jebel Ali Racecourse, 6 at Sharjah Racecourse, and 16 at Meydan Racecourse, culminating in the world-renowned “Dubai World Cup”.

The season will officially kick off on Saturday, 25th October at Abu Dhabi, followed by Jebel Ali on 1st November, Meydan on 7th November, Al Ain on 9th November, and Sharjah on 16th November.

Abu Dhabi Turf Club will once again serve as a key venue for prestigious classic races, including the UAE President Cup, one of the region’s most prominent events, attracting elite jockeys and owners of Purebred Arabians from across the globe. Meanwhile, Meydan remains the UAE’s flagship venue and will conclude the season with the Dubai World Cup on 28th March 2026, the most lucrative and anticipated event on the international racing scene.

Sharjah Racecourse will host a number of top-tier races, including H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah Cup, the GCC Cup, H.H. Sharjah Crown Prince Cup, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup (1st leg of the Emirates Sprint Series).

Al Ain Racecourse will host Al Ain Mile race day as well as the Marathon Series, while racing in Jebel Ali features Jebel Ali Mile, Jebel Ali Sprint and Jebel Ali Stakes.