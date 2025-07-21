Belgian king describes situation in Gaza as 'disgrace to humanity'

BRUSSELS, 21st July 2025 (WAM) -- In his speech on Sunday, the eve of Belgium’s National Day, King Philippe of Belgium urged Europe to demonstrate stronger leadership at a time when international law is under increasing threat, Belga News Agency reported.

He also described the situation in Gaza as a “disgrace to humanity”. The King added that Brussels urgently needs a new regional government.

"For decades, international law has been the reliable foundation upon which states could rely. Today, however, that foundation is being openly questioned. But when international law is trampled underfoot, the entire world suffers. Unpredictability and violence are then given free rein,” he began.

He went on to highlight the global resurgence of conflicts that ‘’we had thought were relics of the past''. In this context, he expressed satisfaction that Europe continues to prioritise cooperation and openness over confrontation and exclusion. He noted that this is “sometimes a difficult choice” and “requires courage today”.

Yet, the king added, it is precisely this choice that has brought Europe prosperity and enabled it to forge its own path. Such an approach puts Europe in a better position to respond to digital transformations, strengthen its defence capabilities and address climate change.

"Europe must show stronger leadership. It must become a bulwark against, and a credible alternative to, the brutal power struggles we are witnessing today. This can be achieved by remaining true to our core values of democracy, justice and the rule of law. By upholding international law and human rights, we can safeguard human dignity. This is also how we build trust, a virtue we so desperately need," the King said.

He then recounted a meeting with two fathers - one Palestinian and one Israeli - who had each lost a child in the Israeli–Palestinian conflict. They set aside their grief and desire for revenge, transforming their pain into a message of peace. Their testimony moved the King profoundly. "These fathers remind us that, beyond the political dimension, it is always human dignity that is at stake."

