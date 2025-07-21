Seventh edition of UAE AI Camp Kicks off to empower future innovators

DUBAI, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence, in collaboration with the National Programme for Coders, has launched the seventh edition of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Summer Camp.

The initiative aims to empower youth, harness their promising potential, and equip them with the latest AI technologies and tools, while developing future-ready skills that enable them to apply artificial intelligence across various fields of life.

Running from mid-July to mid-August 2025, the UAE AI Summer Camp aims to broaden young people’s possibilities by encouraging them to design innovative solutions to real-world challenges and drive progress in advanced technology sectors.

The camp targets a wide range of participants across different age groups, professional backgrounds, and segments of society, from children, school and university students, and youth, to AI and coding experts.

The camp offers a comprehensive educational experience covering seven key themes: the future of artificial intelligence, data science and machine learning, smart applications in education, healthcare, and finance, web development and robotics, AI ethics and governance, cybersecurity, as well as virtual and augmented reality.

The programme also includes knowledge workshops, interactive sessions, hackathons, challenges, and expert-led lectures.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, Director at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office in the UAE Government, emphasised that the UAE Artificial Intelligence Summer Camp reflects the vision of the nation’s leadership to build a future led by a knowledgeable and empowered generation, equipped with AI tools and capable of applying them effectively across all aspects of life.

He added that the continuity of the camp and the growing community engagement underscore the increasing awareness, both societal and institutional, of the importance of adopting advanced technologies and proactively preparing for the digital future.

Dr. Al Mahmoud noted that the camp is part of an integrated ecosystem of government initiatives aimed at supporting the development of a sustainable digital economy and reinforcing the UAE’s position among the world’s leading nations in future-oriented fields.

The workshops and activities of the UAE AI Summer Camp are held in collaboration with a group of government and private sector entities, as well as leading global technology companies specialising in artificial intelligence and coding.

The workshops cover a wide range of topics, including: how robots think, AI-driven innovation, the AI Hour, application development with Apple Education, artificial intelligence in the job market, and AI gaming labs. Additional topics include AI agents and chatbots, AI-powered business development, AI culture, and an introduction to computing and artificial intelligence in key sectors such as sustainability, agriculture, water, ocean science, and safety and security.

The UAE AI Summer Camp has witnessed participation and wide community engagement across its six previous editions, attracting over 34,000 participants from various educational and academic backgrounds. The camp’s events, training workshops, and diverse discussion sessions have been designed to develop participants’ skills with the latest technological advancements.

Those interested can register for the workshops through the following link: https://ai.gov.ae/aicamp/ .