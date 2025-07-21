Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Global Encounters Festival 2025

DUBAI, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today inaugurated the Global Encounters Festival 2025, a unique gathering of more than 4,000 young artists and athletes from over 50 countries, uniting in the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and shared humanity.

The opening ceremony, held at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including H.H. Prince Aly Mohammed Aga Khan and H.H. Prince Amyn Mohammed Aga Khan, alongside over 25,000 visitors from around the world.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the Global Encounters Festival 2025 takes place from 20th to 27th July across multiple venues in Dubai, featuring an engaging programme of sports competitions, art showcases, concerts, exhibitions, and immersive cultural experiences.

During his keynote address, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said, “I am pleased to express our country’s great pleasure in welcoming so many festival participants from around the world. I am especially pleased to warmly greet and welcome H.H. Prince Aly Mohammed Aga Khan and H.H. Prince Amyn Mohammed Aga Khan. Their respected world view, and their strong commitment to preserving our Islamic heritage and traditions, are well known. Their presence will certainly enrich this festival.”

He added, “You have assembled in Dubai under our country’s welcoming Arab tent that has sheltered a peaceful and innovative population at this global crossroads. This city and this country are showing the world that people from different nations, different ethnicities, different religions, and different cultures can live and work together in peace and harmony, in an environment marked by understanding, respect, and shared values.”

He emphasised the UAE’s national ethos of coexistence and the role of sports and arts in building bridges across cultures, “Under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the visionary guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we in the UAE cherish the bridges that sports and the arts build between peoples and nations.”

Reflecting on his past attendance at the Jubilee Games 2016, he said, “I am glad to see how much the festival has grown. The festival’s focus on arts and sports reminds us that accomplishment comes from effort and persistence, and that these fields promote joy, friendship, and goodwill. They are important catalysts for peace, coexistence, and harmony in the world.”

Sheikh Nahyan also praised the hosts, saying, “I congratulate the hosts of the festival – the Prince Aga Khan Ismaili Council for the United Arab Emirates. They give us an opportunity to express our admiration for the strong commitment and success of the Ismaili community, under the leadership of His Highness the Aga Khan, to promote peace, tolerance, and understanding in the world.”

He concluded his remarks with a message of encouragement and gratitude, “I commend all of you for being here and for taking up the particular challenge that this Festival represents. I share in your hopes and expectations that this festival will be a valuable contribution to promoting dialogue and establishing lasting friendships. My best wishes for successful games, exhilarating competition, and an outstanding artistic and cultural experience.”

A Lasting Legacy of Collaboration

The Festival reflects long-standing engagement between the Ismaili community, the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and the Gulf region through collaboration with public and private institutions.

“The Global Encounters Festival is not only a celebration of artistic and athletic talent – it is a testament to the enduring values that unite us as a global community,” said His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan.

“Throughout our history, the Ismaili community has sought to cultivate knowledge, foster mutual respect and encourage young people to lead lives of purpose and integrity. In today’s interconnected yet fragile world, the role of youth as bridge-builders is more critical than ever. This Festival reflects our commitment to preparing the next generation not only to succeed, but to serve - to uplift the societies in which they live, and to be champions of peace, pluralism and a shared humanity,” added His Highness.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, said, “Youth development, talent mobility, and cross-border collaboration are essential drivers of long-term economic growth. Hosting the Global Encounters Festival aligns with Dubai’s wider economic agenda, reinforcing our role as a global platform for innovation, cultural exchange, and human capital development. As we look to future-proof our economy, events like this provide an opportunity to engage tomorrow’s leaders, strengthen knowledge ecosystems, and advance Dubai’s position as a magnet for talent, enterprise, and ideas.”

Celebrating diversity across more than 200 nationalities, the Festival aligns with the UAE’s Year of Community 2025, promoting inclusion, sustainability and innovation as universal values.

Mahir Julfar, EVP of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) said, “We are proud to host the Global Encounters Festival 2025, a large-scale, purpose-driven event that reflects our enduring commitment to operational excellence and global collaboration. With over 25,000 visitors expected, DWTC is well-positioned to deliver a world-class experience that matches the ambition and energy of this remarkable youth-led gathering,”

“The Global Encounters Festival exemplifies the spirit of unity, service and excellence that the Ismaili community aspires to worldwide,” said Malik Talib, Chair of the Ismaili Leaders’ International Forum (LIF).

“It offers young people a powerful platform to express their talents, build lasting friendships across borders and deepen their commitment to improving the societies in which they live.”

The Festival aims to empower the next generation of changemakers - nurturing artists, athletes and civic leaders who are not only pursuing excellence but also driving social impact, climate action, and intercultural understanding.

“This is more than an event. It’s a living example of what’s possible when young people from around the world come together with purpose,”

“Dubai, with its visionary leadership and unmatched cultural energy, is the ideal home for this global celebration.” Concluded Talib.

From electric rideshares to zero-waste venues and a global tree-planting campaign, sustainability remains a cornerstone of the Festival. Thousands of participants are supporting the Roots for Change initiative, pledging to plant 1 million trees globally in alignment with Net Zero 2030 goals.