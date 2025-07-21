More than 152,000 Emiratis employed in private sector by end of June: MoHRE

DUBAI, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that the number of Emiratis working in the private sector has surpassed 152,000, employed across 29,000 companies as of 30th June 2025 – the deadline set for achieving Emiratisation targets for the first half of the year.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed that the success of Emiratisation efforts in the private sector demonstrates the effectiveness of Emiratisation policies and the Nafis programme, guided by the vision and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership.

These efforts are delivering a notable positive impact, as evidenced by the rise in the number of Emiratis taking up private-sector jobs. The results also paint private-sector employment in a positive light for Emirati talent, boosting their competitiveness, highlighting the added value they bring, and emphasising their contributions towards the sustainability and growth of their companies.

These accomplishments are in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC).

MoHRE went on to note that the continuous, record-breaking increase in the number of UAE citizens employed in the private sector reflects the sustainability of the country’s economic growth. This is further demonstrated by the entry of new companies into the national labour market, marking a 33% growth in the total number of establishments over the past year, enabled by the UAE’s pioneering and sustainable development model and ongoing efforts to promote a world-class business environment.

Furthermore, the Ministry applauded private-sector companies targeted by Emiratisation policies for their cooperation with regulations and decisions, which indicates their awareness of their responsibilities in that regard, and their role in supporting the UAE’s strategic economic plans and sustainability-driven vision to strengthen Emirati talents’ contribution to the national economy. This, in turn, boosts labour market competitiveness by driving sustainability, efficiency, and flexibility, spearheaded by a strong national labour force.

MoHRE asserted its commitment to preserving the progress achieved in the Emiratisation mandate, through sustained partnership with the private sector. The Ministry will continue to offer incentives to companies that comply with Emiratisation targets, including the privileges provided by the Nafis programme with its variety of initiatives and benefits.

Emirati citizens are currently employed across six main economic sectors, namely business services, financial intermediation, trade, repair services, construction, and manufacturing, among others. They hold positions in scientific, technical, and humanitarian disciplines, including roles such as specialists, managers, and administrative staff.

The Ministry is looking forward to further progress on the Emiratisation front in the second half of 2025, targeting a 1% increase in the number of Emiratis employed in skilled positions among companies with 50 or more employees. Additionally, companies operating in 14 specified economic activities and employing 20-49 workers in a suitable work environment are required to hire at least one Emirati by the end of the year.