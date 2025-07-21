DEWA becomes first regional utility to win Energy Infrastructure Award at Global Platts Energy Awards

DUBAI, 21st July 2025 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received the certificate for the Energy Infrastructure Award, which DEWA won at the prestigious 2024 S&P Global Platts Energy Awards for the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Outperforming 1,000 leading companies that applied for this global honour, DEWA is the first utility in the Middle East and North Africa to receive this award.

The Platts Global Energy Awards, presented by S&P Global Commodity Insights, are a prestigious annual event recognising excellence in the energy industry. Often called the ‘Oscars of the energy industry,’ they acknowledge individuals and corporations for their achievements in innovation, leadership, and contributions to shaping the future of the energy sector.

The awards cover various categories, including sustainability, innovation, energy infrastructure, and technology, and have been presented since 1999, drawing participation from leading global energy companies and innovators.

Al Tayer said, “Guided by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, excellence has become a genuine and continuous approach in the UAE. Based on this proactive vision, and in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050, we look forward to broader horizons of leadership and innovation.

We continue to strengthen our preparedness for the future and advance the sustainability of our robust, integrated infrastructure – ensuring it can meet the ambitions of both current and future generations while keeping pace with Dubai’s flourishing urban and demographic growth. Receiving the Energy Infrastructure Award at the esteemed 2024 S&P Global Platts Energy Awards underscores DEWA’s pioneering role in innovation and renewable and clean energy. This achievement is a testament to the tireless dedication and hard work of DEWA’s entire team.”

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site solar park in the world, using the independent power producer (IPP) model. DEWA aims to increase the solar park’s planned production capacity to 7,260 megawatts (MW) by 2030. Its current production capacity stands at 3,860MW, using photovoltaic solar panels and concentrated solar power (CSP) technologies. The fourth phase of the solar park has also set four Guinness World Records.