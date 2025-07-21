Saud bin Saqr receives US Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 21st July 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City Palace Martina Strong, Ambassador of the United States of America to the United Arab Emirates, who called on him on the occasion of the end of her tenure.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud emphasised the depth of bilateral relations between the UAE and the US, reaffirming both nations’ shared commitment to continuously strengthen and expand these ties in ways that serve mutual interests and benefit both peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Saud praised Ambassador Strong's efforts in advancing cooperation across various sectors and wished her success in her future duties.

The US Ambassador extended thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his generosity and warm welcome.

She also praised the strong support she received throughout her tenure in the UAE, noting the country’s remarkable achievements in sustainable development, which have drawn global admiration.